US Praises Saudi Commitment to End Conflict in Yemen

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 07:15US envoy to Yemen Tim LenderkingWashington - Moaz al-OmariUS envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking stressed that he found a strong commitment from the Saudi leadership to end the Yemeni conflict.In a television interview with the British BBC channel and the American PBS, Lenderking said, “what I hear is a consistent message from the Saudi leadership that they want to do their part to bring the conflict to a close … I'm confident that we're going to be able to count on Saudi Arabia to do its part.”The envoy has recently paid a second visit to Riyadh that lasted 17 days.There, Lenderking said he saw that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a critical priority as well to the Saudis, not only getting supplies into the country, but then moving them to the people in the greatest need.Asked whether a recent proposal to end the conflict in Yemen differs from the one presented by the UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to the warring parties, Lenderking said it was exactly the same.“I'm hopeful that all the parties will recognize that this is a critical moment, that if we want to see a better situation in Yemen, we want to see a move toward a ceasefire that is a lasting ceasefire, a durable ceasefire, and not just one that is broken by one side or the other after 24 hours, that it's going to require international buy-in,” he said.Meanwhile, efforts are being exerted by the US House of Representatives and the Senate to mobilize support to the positions of Griffiths and Lenderking in reaching a ceasefire and ending the fighting in the city of Marib, informed sources at the US Congress told Asharq Al-Awsat Tuesday.“The move aims to push legislators to condemn the attack launched on Marib by the Iran-backed Houthis,” the sources said.They added that Congressmen were informed that Saudi Arabia seeks a political solution to the conflict in Yemen in line with UN Security Council resolutions.“Riyadh respects the efforts of Martin and Lenderking to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict,” the sources said.