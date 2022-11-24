What's new

US police have already killed over 700 people in 2022, on track to break record

R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
160
-1
121
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
‘Without transformative changes, another 440 people will likely be killed by police before year ends,’ database founder says

US police officers have killed more people through the first seven months of the year than they have any other year on record, according to the Mapping Police Violence database.

Police officers have already killed over 700 people in 2022 and are on pace to kill more people this year than in any year since the project began tracking police killings in 2013.

The numbers are a sobering look at where the movements to reform or abolish police departments stand two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a nationwide debate over the role of police in public safety.

Despite a push by activists and aligned politicians to cut police budgets, reform police training standards, and, in one high-profile case, replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, there have been only eight days so far this year on which US police officers have not killed anyone.

Mapping Police Violence’s data paints a clear picture of the issues plaguing American policing.

www.independent.co.uk

US police have already killed over 700 people in 2022, on track to break record

‘Without transformative changes, another 440 people will likely be killed by police before year ends,’ database founder says
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
‘No progress’ since George Floyd: US police killing three people a day
Replies
2
Views
31
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
ghazi52
SC seeks 8-year record of transfers, postings in police across country
Replies
0
Views
42
ghazi52
ghazi52
Dalit
Club Q Colorado shooting: Suspect held after five killed in attack at nightclub
Replies
9
Views
197
newb3e
newb3e
Vanguard One
Indian police officer accused of raping girl who reported gang rape
Replies
1
Views
351
HttpError
HttpError
dBSPL
Anti-government protests are growing in N.Macedonia. Protestors chanting Never North, only Macedonia
Replies
5
Views
500
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom