US police have already killed over 700 people in 2022, on track to break record

‘Without transformative changes, another 440 people will likely be killed by police before year ends,’ database founder saysUS police officers have killed more people through the first seven months of the year than they have any other year on record, according to the Mapping Police Violence database.Police officers have already killed over 700 people in 2022 and are on pace to kill more people this year than in any year since the project began tracking police killings in 2013.The numbers are a sobering look at where the movements to reform or abolish police departments stand two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a nationwide debate over the role of police in public safety.Despite a push by activists and aligned politicians to cut police budgets, reform police training standards, and, in one high-profile case, replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, there have been only eight days so far this year on which US police officers have not killed anyone.Mapping Police Violence’s data paints a clear picture of the issues plaguing American policing.