What's new

US police fatally shoot Black delivery driver over 90 times following traffic violation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,122
-13
91,411
Country
China
Location
China

US police fatally shoot Black delivery driver over 90 times following traffic violation​

Fourth of July festivities in Akron, Ohio are canceled due to protests, while police responsible are on paid leave. US police have killed at least 291 people in 2022

July 01, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

jayland-walker-akron-police-murder.png

Screenshot via News 5 Cleveland

Protest actions have been ongoing since Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man and delivery driver, was murdered by Akron, Ohio police around midnight on June 27. Police claim they were attempting to stop Walker for a traffic violation as he was driving. According to police, Walker did not pull over, leading police to chase him. Police claim Jayland shot at police while they chased him, then allegedly jumped out of his car as it was moving, before running away on foot. Jayland had no criminal record, save a speeding ticket. Walker’s aunt said at a press conference, “Jayland was a sweet, young man. He never caused any trouble. We don’t know what happened and we’d like to know.”

Eight Akron police officers fired over 90 shots at the young delivery driver. He suffered over 60 wounds, according to his autopsy. Sources say that police kept shooting at Jayland even when he was laying on the pavement, and handcuffed him after the shooting. Jayland was already dead, lying handcuffed, on his back, and on the street when medical help arrived. Seven out of the eight officers responsible are white.

“We’re not leaving until justice is served, and we get answers and all these racist cops are out,” said Destinee Jackson of Canton, Ohio at a June 30 protest in front of the Akron police department headquarters.

“Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and police chief Steve Mylett in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.” The eight police officers responsible have been placed on paid leave.

Jayland is the third person to be killed by Akron police this year, after police shot two men on February 22. According to the data project Mapping Police Violence, 291 people have been killed by US police in 2022, last updated on April 9.

Activists from groups such as Serve the People Akron and local residents have been protesting since June 30, in front of the Akron police headquarters and the Akron courthouse. They blocked the streets around the police headquarters until the police closed all roads surrounding the building.

Demonstrators accuse the police department of racism. These claims are corroborated by the troubling record of the current police chief, Stephen Mylett. Earlier in his career Mylett sued his own police chief for “anti-white” racism. When he was police chief of Bellevue, a Black police officer unsuccessfully sued him for racism, claiming that Mylett told him he did not fit “culturally” with the police department.

The Freedom BLOC, a grassroots Black-led organization in Ohio, has made several demands to the city of Akron, including firing all eight police officers responsible, ending the protocol of police chases, and ending the use of armed police officers for traffic stops.

peoplesdispatch.org

US police fatally shoot Black delivery driver over 90 times following traffic violation : Peoples Dispatch

Fourth of July festivities in Akron, Ohio are canceled due to protests, while police responsible are on paid leave. US police have killed at least 291 people in 2022
peoplesdispatch.org peoplesdispatch.org
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,122
-13
91,411
Country
China
Location
China

A Black Man Was Killed By Police After He Was Struck By More Than 60 Bullets​

July. 1 2022

The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, on Monday, is demanding answers as details about the brutality of the shooting sparked protests in the city.

Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased by police after refusing to stop when officers tried to pull him over for a traffic violation at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Akron Police Department. Police claimed a shot was fired from the car, and after the driver slowed down and got out of the vehicle, officers followed him on foot into a parking lot.

"Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," police said. "In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office determined that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled it a homicide.

Police fired more than 90 rounds at Walker during the encounter, striking him more than 60 times, including in his face, Bobby DiCello, the family's attorney, told BuzzFeed News, citing information that the family received from Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

"We know that he was handcuffed after he was shot and killed, and he was found with his hands cuffed on his back when the medical personnel arrived," DiCello added.

The attorney said Walker's family is "horrified" by his death.

"I have never seen the kind of grief and the kind of pain that I'm seeing today," he said, adding that Walker's mom, Pamela, is especially devastated by the details of the shooting. "The notion that 90 bullets were fired at her boy is something she just cannot understand."

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave according to department procedure. The Ohio Bureau of Investigations is leading an investigation into the shooting.

Michael Miller, an Akron Police spokesperson, declined to provide further information about the shooting or identify the officers involved but said that additional details will be shared at a news conference on Sunday, as will bodycam footage of the incident.

"A lot of people like to say that their loved one was good and everything, but this is true. Jayland was a sweet young man; he never caused any trouble," his aunt Lajuana Walker Dawkins said at a news conference on Thursday. "We loved Jayland. He was my skinny little nephew. And we miss him. We just want some answers."

Protests have sprung up across Akron as residents, outraged by the police killing of another Black person, call for justice. Authorities have closed off streets near the Akron Police Department, and Mayor Dan Horrigan canceled the city's holiday weekend festival, saying "this is not the time for a city-led celebration."

DiCello said that police have expressed their concern to the family about the city's response to the release of bodycam footage.

"They are very concerned about violence when the video is shown," he said. "They're reaching out to us, for the family to send a message that they would like us to echo, and we do — which is that we certainly don't want any kind of violence."

Horrigan and Mylett said in a statement that Walker's death was "absolutely devastating" and offered their condolences to his family and thoughts to the police officers.

"We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty," they said. "And anytime they must, it's a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers."

Police have killed 286 people in the US this year, according to Mapping Police Violence, a project tracking the number of fatal encounters with police. Black people are far more likely to be fatally shot by police than white people, and data from the project found that in 2022 so far, only four days have gone by without someone being killed by police.

www.buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Was Killed By Police After He Was Struck By More Than 60 Bullets, His Family's Lawyer Said

"I have never seen the kind of grief and the kind of pain that I'm seeing today," the family's lawyer told BuzzFeed News.
www.buzzfeednews.com www.buzzfeednews.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,122
-13
91,411
Country
China
Location
China
KAL-EL said:
You really really like bumping up your own threads
Click to expand...
I just came across this news minutes ago, this is honestly truly shocked me, what kind of monster would do this to another human being, they must have reloaded guns to pull off this rampage.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Police under spotlight over response to school massacre, witnesses question response
Replies
3
Views
231
KendoKhan
KendoKhan
Nan Yang
More Than Half of Police Killings Are Mislabeled, New Study Says
Replies
11
Views
697
redfox
redfox
khansaheeb
US man cleared of murder conviction after 37 years in prison
Replies
0
Views
316
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Dozens of Malaysian Indians Died in Police Custody - Not a Single Officer Has Been Charged - Indians cite racism in Malaysia? Is it all fake or real?
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
lcloo
lcloo
Titanium100
Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom