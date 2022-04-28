US planning to replace India with South Korea in QUAD



The crown jewel of South Korea’s burgeoning defense industry is the much-vaunted 4.5 generation fighter, the KF-2, a joint venture between Seoul and Jakarta, which holds a Soon, other tactical weapons followed, with Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering selling six Chang Bogo-class diesel-electric attack submarines to Indonesia, and Hyundai Heavy Industries selling two Jose Rizal-class frigates to the Philippines. Aside from the Philippines, South Korea also successfully sold T-50 jet trainers to Indonesia and Thailand.The crown jewel of South Korea’s burgeoning defense industry is the much-vaunted 4.5 generation fighter, the KF-2, a joint venture between Seoul and Jakarta, which holds a 20% stake in the $5.2 billion project. Up to 65% of the KF-21 critical technology and equipment are homegrown, cementing South Korea’s position in an exclusive club of nations capable of producing state-of-the-art fighter jets.



In many ways, South Korea is reaping the benefits of long-term investments in science and technology, Another highly successful Korean export has been Hanwha’s K9 self-propelled gun. This 155mm, armored howitzer has been sold to multiple NATO nations including Estonia, Finland, Norway, Poland and Turkey, as well as Australia.In many ways, South Korea is reaping the benefits of long-term investments in science and technology, having spent more on research and development as a percentage of its GDP than almost all Western countries. South Korea’s defense industry has also benefited from generous government support and high-tech cooperation with Western partners.