US planning to replace India with South Korea in QUAD

South Korea has long stood out as a geopolitical anomaly – a rising power curiously punching well below its weight. A long-time US treaty ally, the Northeast Asian nation has at the same time cultivated extremely cordial, if not at times subservient , relations with neighboring China, a top trading partner.



Despite being a global economic dynamo and a leading military equipment exporter, South Korea has remained largely marginal in shaping the geopolitical landscape in its own Asian neighborhood. Outgoing President Moon Jae-in's chief foreign policy focus, if not obsession, has been his largely ineffectual engagement with North Korea, which has shown little interest in actual disarmament and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.



On one hand, India’s commitment to maintaining robust ties with Russia has driven a wedge within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue grouping, better known as the Quad, which brings the US, Japan, Australia and India under one China-focused security umbrella.

But the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the election of new conservative leadership in Seoul could reset South Korea's place in the broader Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape. On one hand, India's commitment to maintaining robust ties with Russia has driven a wedge within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue grouping, better known as the Quad, which brings the US, Japan, Australia and India under one China-focused security umbrella. Despite holding a cordial high-level meeting with top Indian officials earlier this month, the Biden administration has warned New Delhi against any efforts that could undermine the West's sanctions against Russia.



During their recent visit to Kiev, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that America's current strategy is no less than full containment of Russia. Top Indian officials, meanwhile, have openly questioned both America's moral ascendancy and the feasibility of reducing the South Asian country's Russian arms and energy imports.

US President Joseph Biden has fired back by mentioning India’s “own problem s” with human rights and democracy, while the Pentagon has indicated potential sanctions if New Delhi proceeds with the procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 missile defense system.