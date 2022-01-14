US plan B: The idea of a NATO without Turkiye or the preparation for foreign intervention?

(The flag on Crimea represents the active US Navy presence in the Black Sea)

U.S. forces granted access to 4 additional bases in Greece under expanded deal Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said U.S. forces will be able to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at the additional bases.

Largest-ever US military shipment set to arrive in Greece in November US attaches importance to Alexandroupolis port as it reportedly wants to strengthen NATO, US forces in Balkans and Black Sea - Anadolu Agency

Why did Greece become a US base after 74 years? Yesterday, a significant protest was held on the streets of Athens. On Nov. 17, 1973, 34 students were killed in clashes between the Greek military and...

US 2022 Budget Law allocates military assistance to Syrian Kurdish forces US 2022 Budget Law allocates military assistance to Syrian Kurdish forces

U.S. funding of Syrian YPG militia will impact Turkey's decisions: Erdogan A U.S. decision to continue funding the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will affect Turkey's future moves, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday ahead of a visit this week by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

