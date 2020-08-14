What's new

US Pentagon believes that it is worth abandoning sanctions against India for the purchase of weapons from Russia

Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,315
-3
481
Country
India
Location
India
23 MAR, 18:28 Updated 18:55
US Pentagon believes that it is worth abandoning sanctions against India for the purchase of weapons from Russia


WASHINGTON, March 23. / TASS /.

The imposition of sanctions on India for its acquisition of weapons and military equipment from Russia is, apparently, not the best course of action for the United States. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday by Admiral John Aquilino, who was nominated to the post of head of the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces (AF).[/B]
Speaking to the US Senate Armed Forces Committee at a hearing on his candidacy, he refused to directly answer the question of whether, from his point of view, Washington should use restrictive measures against New Delhi for military-technical cooperation with Moscow.

“I would leave that to the [US] policymakers to determine if this is the way [forward]. I think we should definitely understand where we are in relations with India. And I think that the potential aspect of persuasion [ India], providing [New Delhi] with alternatives could be a better approach, "the military leader said.

According to the admiral, "India is a really excellent partner" for the United States. "And, as we saw on the basis of recent discussions in the Quartet format, the importance of India and the rest [of the US partners] in the Quartet will increase," Aquilino said.

The Quartet is a union of Australia, India, the United States and Japan. The Quadripartite Security Dialogue was founded in 2007. This mechanism of interaction in the Asia-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean region includes Washington, Canberra, New Delhi and Tokyo. The first quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Australia, India, the United States and Japan was held in September 2019 in New York. In November 2017, the four countries formed a coalition as part of a new strategy to secure critical shipping routes in the Indo-Pacific. The first summit of the Quartet was held in mid-March. In connection with the pandemic, it will be held in a virtual format.

The admiral also acknowledged that the Indians have established "long-standing relations with the Russians, cooperation in the field of security," New Delhi traditionally relies on Moscow to purchase weapons and military equipment. At the same time, Aquilino confirmed that he would continue to persuade India to "consider the possibility of acquiring American [military] equipment."

"We will continue to compete with Russia in the region," the admiral added.

Threat to the United States
The US Department of Defense views China's ballistic and cruise missile systems and the development of hypersonic weapons in the Indo-Pacific as a serious threat to the US and its allies, Aquilino added.

"China's ballistic and cruise missile systems, as well as the development of hypersonic weapons, raise risks and create problems [for the US]," the admiral said.

In his opinion, the deployment of hypersonic weapons "poses a serious threat to the United States and the forces of its allies in the region, and to solve this problem, an initial defense potential is needed in the near future." The admiral also stressed that the US forces currently in the region on a rotational basis "will not be able to counter the threat posed by China."

"The Rocket Forces of the People's Liberation Army of China has a growing arsenal of medium-range ballistic missiles that can threaten US bases in the region, including South Korea, Japan, and Guam, including the US Navy <...>. In addition, China is constantly developing its missile technology, increasing their range, stability, accuracy and lethality, "- says Aquilino.

 
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
924
-6
514
Country
India
Location
India
Still if US n Europe could sanction India for next 5 year, will be great for our local production and mean while all corrupt official who only want foreign maal will also be phased out..
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2017
1,773
1
2,695
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
You have jumped from an Admiral giving his opinion to a congressional committee to it being new US policy in one fell swoop. Yes, my friend, you truly are Indian....
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,317
-21
22,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India is a dog for the U.S and west, India has been humilated by China and the west wants to set up India as it's patsy to take on China and stop the rise of the Asian states

It would be tough for the U.S but it may well try to find a loophole to ensure India becomes the guard dog it wants

This is why they are all trying to get Pakistan to end it's hostile opposition to India
China understands this too

Under no circumstances should we make peace with a hindutva extremist communal shithole
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Featured Congress has secretly blocked US arms sales to Turkey for nearly two years
Replies
2
Views
2K
Globenim
G
D
Congress has secretly blocked US arms sales to Turkey for nearly two years
Replies
12
Views
2K
eagleeye
E
L
The myth of an "isolated' Iran
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
SOHEIL
SOHEIL
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
2K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa
deathfromabove
House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re
2
Replies
26
Views
11K
rds2301
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom