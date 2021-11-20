What's new

US patrol boats sent to back up Ukrainian Navy near Black Sea

US patrol boats sent to back up Ukrainian Navy near Black Sea

By REUTERS

Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 17:21

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 18:08


A ship carrying two refitted former US Coast Guard patrol boats designed to beef up the Ukrainian Navy transited the Dardanelles strait on Saturday days after Ukraine said it feared Russia might be preparing an attack on it.

The ship carrying the two Island-class patrol boats departed Baltimore for the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Nov. 8. Ukrainian sailors have already undergone extensive training on the vessels in the United States. Ukraine got two similar vessels in 2019.

The two new boats are part of a security package to Ukraine worth over $2.5 billion since 2014, the year when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and Russian-backed separatists seized a swath of eastern Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv says.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country has real concerns, widely shared with partners in Europe, over Russian activities at the Ukrainian border, after Ukraine said it feared Russia might be preparing an attack.
Russia is now getting bullied and got its redlines breached in all ways and means...
 
