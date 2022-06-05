What's new

US-Pakistan relations CLEARING!

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,298
-1
3,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Just got back from Washington.

Things are happening between Pakistan and the US on the counter-terrorism front.

There is a diplomatic reset being sought by Islamabad. New deals, new understandings, in the pipeline.

Imran Khan’s departure has cleared the fog.

Watch this space.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533467318151483393

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,956
-1
10,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jus_chillin said:
Just got back from Washington.

Things are happening between Pakistan and the US on the counter-terrorism front.

There is a diplomatic reset being sought by Islamabad. New deals, new understandings, in the pipeline.

Imran Khan’s departure has cleared the fog.

Watch this space.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533467318151483393

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
Click to expand...

Basically Pakistan wants US to change its condom as the rubber from 20 years ago is fading in color. Lol.

This makes IK claims more credible.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,603
71
53,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jus_chillin said:
Just got back from Washington.

Things are happening between Pakistan and the US on the counter-terrorism front.

There is a diplomatic reset being sought by Islamabad. New deals, new understandings, in the pipeline.

Imran Khan’s departure has cleared the fog.

Watch this space.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533467318151483393

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
Click to expand...

Yes of course we can all the treats the US has provided;
Still on FATF list.
Block on ATAK engines.
Block on even old F-16’s.
No trade deal.
More ‘do more statements’.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,298
-1
3,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakFactor said:
Basically Pakistan wants US to change its condom as the rubber from 20 years ago is fading in color. Lol.

This makes IK claims more credible.
Click to expand...

Yup. Idk what’s sadder Pakistanis accepting this Ghulami or our establishment bending over.

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Probably finalization of US/NATO bases in Pakistan..

Drone attacks, Shamsi airbase..
Click to expand...

And most likely Shakeel Afridi will be given as well.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,687
1
1,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
To be fair a deal was in the works while PTI was in government as well, it stagnated however when the ruling party started taking a populist tone w.r.t handling internal politics. This unsurprisingly caused things to come to a standstill.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,799
-1
10,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
To hell with doing business with USA.

Pakistan should:
1) get rid of dual nationality
2) Do an alliance with China and put all eggs in one basket which is China.

Make China build world class universities in Pakistan and industrialize Pakistan.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,298
-1
3,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
MultaniGuy said:
To hell with doing business with USA.

Pakistan should:
1) get rid of dual nationality
2) Do an alliance with China and put all eggs in one basket which is China.

Make China build world class universities in Pakistan and industrialize Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Ruling class of Pakistan will never let that happen.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,055
-3
6,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
jus_chillin said:
Just got back from Washington.

Things are happening between Pakistan and the US on the counter-terrorism front.

There is a diplomatic reset being sought by Islamabad. New deals, new understandings, in the pipeline.

Imran Khan’s departure has cleared the fog.

Watch this space.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533467318151483393

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek@Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
Click to expand...



Not surprised …

It seems our establishment has a zero learning curve ..

How many times do Americans have to screw us over ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
Afghanistan is ready for INDIA to TRAIN TALIBS
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
2K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
jus_chillin
Karachi police raid PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s residence
2
Replies
28
Views
696
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
ARY TAKEN OFF CABLE IN RAWALPINDI
Replies
9
Views
311
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
jus_chillin
Dr. Yasmeen Rashid's house raided
2
Replies
20
Views
729
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
jus_chillin
Israel Lobby in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom