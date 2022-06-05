US-Pakistan relations CLEARING!

jus_chillin
Just got back from Washington.
Things are happening between Pakistan and the US on the counter-terrorism front.
There is a diplomatic reset being sought by Islamabad. New deals, new understandings, in the pipeline.
Imran Khan’s departure has cleared the fog.
Watch this space.
