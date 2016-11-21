US, Pakistan NSAs meet in Washington to discuss Afghan security situation

Kabul is nightmare on so many levels and the jury is out.. It has to go by all means and necessary period.. To put it short they are major security risk to Pakistan state assets, terror activity, host to foreign unwanted elements that could be viewed as security risk in Pakistan both in the long term and short term..



1. They can blockade the connectivity



2. inserting unwanted elements inside Afghanistan



3. An enemy on your eastern border that could harbour alot of weapon instillations in the future pointed at you and making them two war-front..



4. They are involved with BLF and other terrorists elements active within Pakistan



You see this... Jury is out and timing couldn't be better.. Mark my words we are days or perhaps weeks away from this unilateral entry.....