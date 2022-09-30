US-Pakistan F-16 Deal: Indian EAM Jaishankar Throws a Tantrum

Imagine hating India that you try to throw shade on one of the best foreign ministers in the world.This guy had single-handedly torn apart western media accusations about India on Russia China Oil import accustaions. He gives it back right in the face of western supremacists trying to blame and force India, tell me when did a Pakistani did that and not fold over his own country.Just take a breath and answer honestly if every Pakistani wouldnt love to have such a guy defending their country on international platforms, you guys get similar dissing by western govts and media but nobody ever stands up in your govt.Look at him and the man/woman/child(?) You have as a foreign minister.