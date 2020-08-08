/ Register

  Saturday, August 8, 2020

Featured US, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process over phone

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by PDF, Aug 8, 2020 at 2:59 AM.

    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    US, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process over phone
    Call comes as Afghanistan convenes assembly of elders to discuss fate of 400 Taliban prisoners, future of peace talks
    WASHINGTON

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart on Friday the ongoing process to end the Afghan conflict as the country enters a critical phase in peace talks.

    In reading out Pompeo's call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, State Department spokesman Cale Brown said the top diplomats "discussed a range of issues" that included "the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and the importance of efforts to support regional stability."

    He did not offer further specifics on the other topics the officials addressed.

    The US-Pakistan phone call comes as the Afghan capital on Friday began a legal assembly of elders -- the highest consultative body -- from across the country known as a Loya Jirga to discuss the fate of 400 Taliban prisoners and future of peace talks.

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised the long-awaited direct talks with the Taliban would commence as soon as the council decides on the fate of captive Taliban insurgents.

    “ ... the sooner you [council participants] decide, the better it is so that the talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban begins,” said Ghani while defending democratic system in the face of insurgents bent upon reviving their “Islamic Emirate” in the country.

    The event, set to last at least two days, has caught global attention as it is being held amid ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the US.

    Washington on Friday urged the participants in the assembly not to allow anyone to opt for “the status quo or complicate” the path to peace in Afghanistan.

    In a series of tweets, the top US peace broker Zalmay Khalilzad dubbed the meeting of the Loya Jirga an “historic opportunity” to remove the last hurdle to direct peace talks.

    “A positive outcome will mean a reduction in violence and Afghans immediately coming together at the negotiating table,” said the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation.

    Security has been tightened in Kabul, with the deployment of thousands of additional forces.

    Besides deciding the fate of 400 captive insurgents – a particularly thorny issue between Kabul and the Taliban – the gathering is also set to discuss other key matters such as a cease-fire extension, intra-Afghan talks, and proposed negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-pakistan-discuss-afghan-peace-process-over-phone/1935038
     
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    What a turn of fate!!!!

    Pak is calm and quiet - discussing Afghanistan with the USA, or peeling India with China, or dumping the KSA without the blink of an eye, or doing something similar.....

    India is frantic and frightened - asking France for the used Rafaels, or requesting Russia to mediate, or falling on the feet of the "Whites" to check China, or doing something similar.....

    We should always live in "interesting" times...
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    LOL there is nothing to discuss here. China and Pakistan are going to work together and show US, NATO and India how to properly rebuild a wartorn nation.
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    the yanks are not going to leave and they have thrown a spanner again. Its time to bring out the nutcracker. so long as they remain in afghanistan, Pakistan's security is at risk.

     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    How times change!
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    The vote was a face saving exercise as US don't wish to acknowledge defeat by a goat herders. The US presence is insignificant and mostly to shore up their poodles in Kabul.

    What's more important is what is Pakistan's deal and interest with the US and is the behind the scenes negotiations in the interest of the Pakistani people or filling up the pockets of the few elite?
     
