US Pacific northwest heatwave kills almost 200 people

Nearly 200 people have died in two US states because of a record-breaking heatwave in the Pacific northwest region.
Health authorities in Oregon and Washington confirmed the deaths of 116 and 78 people respectively. The heatwave swept through these states as well as Canada’s British Columbia province, where as many as 500 are believed to have died so far.
The Associated Press reported that in Portland’s Multnomah County – where the highest number of deaths occurred – the victims of the heatwave had no air conditioners or fans and they died alone. The youngest victim was 37 years old, while the oldest was 97.
Meanwhile, authorities are trying to study how Oregon can best beat such heat emergencies in future. Earlier in the week, Democrat governor Kate Brown asked agencies to enact several emergency rules to protect workers from the heatwave.
In Washington, data on heatwave-related deaths paints a “striking” picture, according to a report by The Guardian, which said there were seven heat-related deaths in the state between mid-June and the end of August last year. Between 2015 and 2020, the state reported just 39 heat-related deaths during warmer months.
