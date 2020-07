Another mega set back in the U.S. India long term alliance for buying Russian jets as an order received by Sukhoi company of Russia to supply India with (2.43-billion deal with Russia for the acquisition of MiG-29s and Sukhoi Su-30MKIs ) fighter aircrafts immediately. What happened to loyalty of purchases of General Dynamics F-21 upgraded version of F-16s? What happened to made in India assembled American supplied jets? Is it New Delhi corruption case on panic scrambling after the Ladhak killings of 20 Indian soldiers by China recently? There are so many loopholes within American Indian alliance that all friendship to economics goes back to zero from drawing board.