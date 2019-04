While there were claims that the burnt motors signify that the missiles were fired, experts say that given that the rocket motor’s tube is only broken into pieces – not destroyed – it’s unlikely that the missiles were launched.

However, according to senior IAF pilots, the R-73 missile has a proximity fuse, that detonates the entire missile when it homes in on the target. “…The infrared seeker right in front is completely destroyed when it detonates. No part is left intact,” the senior IAF official told Asia Times.



No Black Box

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-16, said the company had not received any contact from Pakistan over the F-16. “Usually, the original equipment manufacturer is immediately contacted when their aircraft goes down. However, there was no inquiry sent from Pakistan,” a senior official said. “This adds further credence that no F-16 was lost.”



Officials pointed out that the MiG-21 had a black box, which is now in Pakistan’s possession. Indian air force officials contend it cannot be deciphered by Pakistan.

However, the black box could have been sent to Lockheed Martin to check Indian claims that wing commander Abhinandan had fired a missile. “However, since there is no such discussion, and since no black box was sent to Lockheed Martin by Pakistan, it is safe to assume that no F-16 was shot down,”

the official said.



Others have argued that Lockheed Martin’s bid to sell more combat jets to India could be influenced if Indian claims were proven true. However, officials said that the very fact that India claimed the F-16 kill, would make it difficult for India to explore the purchase of 114 modern combat jets through Lockheed Martin. India had rejected the F-16 more than a decade ago and favored the French Rafale combat jet.

Apparently, both reported capturing the pilot, leading to the confusion in Rawalpindi that they had captured two pilots

However, Pakistan officials point out that their troops can easily make out the identity of either pilot from the squadron patches and flags on the G-suit of the fighter pilots.