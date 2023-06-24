What's new

US officials meet May 9 violence suspect Khadija Shah in Lahore jail

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,711
11
32,728
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
734564_30750277.jpg

A team of the United States officials held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, who is also an American citizen of Pakistan origin, at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Reports said the US officials discussed matters related to her arrest as she was arrested by police for her alleged involvement in the attack on Lahore Corp Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, during the May 9 protests.

The meeting continued for an hour to discuss various legal aspects of her release.

The renowned fashion designer is currently in police custody after a court in Lahore approved her 14-day judicial remand in the case.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Interior approved a request made by the US to get consular access to Khadija Shah. On June 8, the US officials visited Ms Shah to discuss the case with her.

On June 7, State Department spokesman Vedant Pate had confirmed the dual nationality of Ms Shah, stating: “We have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her”.

“Whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair-trial guarantees owed to these detainees,” the spokesperson said.
dunyanews.tv

US officials meet May 9 violence suspect Khadija Shah in Lahore jail

Matters related to her release were discussed in hour-long meeting
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Grant consular access to Khadija Shah, US asks Pakistan
Replies
13
Views
438
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khadija Shah, 'prime suspect' in Corps Commander House attack, arrested
Replies
3
Views
324
blain2
B
ghazi52
PTI deserters meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail
2
Replies
27
Views
729
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Travel ban sought on 746 PTI leaders
Replies
0
Views
136
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Call data for March 8 and May 9 riots ‘strikingly similar’: IG Punjab
Replies
0
Views
140
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom