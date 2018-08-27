/ Register

US officials in Turkey to promise delivery of F-35 If Turkey cancel S-400

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by cabatli_53, Aug 27, 2018 at 6:51 PM.

    cabatli_53

    cabatli_53 INT'L MOD

    monitor

    monitor SENIOR MEMBER

    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Why USA as such a double standards... it is allowing India to buy S-400 and still offering it sensitive technology while stopping Turkey from doing so.
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    India is not a NATO country and has not bought the F-35. I'm guessing that part of the reason for this debacle is that the US does not want the two systems to live together in the same armed force.
     
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    is it just me or US is crying like a B!tch ? or its just Blackmailing
     
    Mucahit

    Mucahit FULL MEMBER

    If the Americans are willing to pay the compensation money for canceling S-400 order and offer Patriots at a convenient price why not? We're already building our own defense systems they only need 4-5 years to mature but we also work with several European companies to develop another system as well. The Patriots would surely fill the current gap for at least a few years.

    Let's not forget, Turkey declared interest in Russian & Chinese arms after US refused to sell these weapons to its ally.
     
