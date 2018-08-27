US officials in Turkey to promise delivery of F-35 If Turkey cancel S-400

Separate names with a comma.
It seems Trump administration adamant to stop turkey from buying s-400 . Without canceling s-400 deal F-35 would delayed until Trump gone or totally scrap the sales.
Why USA as such a double standards... it is allowing India to buy S-400 and still offering it sensitive technology while stopping Turkey from doing so.
India is not a NATO country and has not bought the F-35. I'm guessing that part of the reason for this debacle is that the US does not want the two systems to live together in the same armed force.
is it just me or US is crying like a B!tch ? or its just Blackmailing
If the Americans are willing to pay the compensation money for canceling S-400 order and offer Patriots at a convenient price why not? We're already building our own defense systems they only need 4-5 years to mature but we also work with several European companies to develop another system as well. The Patriots would surely fill the current gap for at least a few years.
Let's not forget, Turkey declared interest in Russian & Chinese arms after US refused to sell these weapons to its ally.