US officially notifies Turkey of removal from F-35 program

The United States has informed Ankara that it has removed Turkey from the F-35 Joint Attack Aircraft (JSF) program.
The Memorandum of Understanding, first signed by partner countries in 2006, was terminated for Turkey’s official withdrawal from the F-35 JSF program. The memorandum of understanding with 8 other partners of the F-35 JSF Program has been renewed. Relevant developments were reported to Ankara by the USA. Speaking to the Anadolu Agency, an official from the USA stated that new partners were not included in the agreement.
In February 2021, Turkey had reached an agreement with one of the most prestigious US law firms to return to the F-35 fighter jet program and deal the retain rights. Defense industry technologies (SSTEK), a subsidiary of the Department of Defense Industry (SSB), has agreed with Arnold & Porter, one of the most prestigious law firms in the United States, to re-enter the F-35 program.
Source - Defence Turk
https://en.defenceturk.net/usa-reports-to-ankara-that-turkey-remove-the-f-35-program/
Agreement between A&P and SSTEK ensure that covers the law consultancy services for the legal struggle of losses of rights, rather than remain in F-35 fighter jet program. SSB chief Demir stated last month that the strategic goal of the TR is the legal protection of industrial issues and monetary expenditures rather than returning to the program.
The United States and eight other countries have abolished the 2006 deal regarding the F-35 program and signed a new agreement that has excluded Turkey, Anadolu Agency (AA) cited a Pentagon official as saying late Wednesday.
Turkey is one of the main parts suppliers to the warplanes.
The official did not go into further detail regarding the move, according to AA.
Washington removed Turkey from the F-35 Lightning II jet program in 2019, arguing that S-400 air missile systems acquired by Turkey could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and is incompatible with NATO systems.
Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.
Despite Turkey’s removal from the program and sanctions imposed on Turkey’s defense industry in December, the Pentagon has said it will continue to depend on Turkish contractors for key F-35 components.
A U.S. congressional watchdog warned in May 2020 that the U.S. decision to expel Turkey from the F-35 program is likely to compound its already beleaguered supply chain issues from a production increase. The $398 billion (TL 3 trillion) F-35 program has faced many problems since then, including engine shortages.
Source- DS
https://www.dailysabah.com/business/defense/us-8-other-countries-sign-new-agreement-on-f-35-program
