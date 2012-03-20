US official threatens Russia with ‘sharp pain’ inflicted ‘very fast’

What's new

Top US diplomat vowed a swift response should Russia ‘invade’ Ukraine in ‘any form’



The US has some 18 “different scenarios” up its sleeve to react to Moscow invading its neighbor, Victoria Nuland has said, promising to inflict “sharp pain” on Russia should it make such a move.

Nuland, who currently serves as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Joe Biden administration, made a thinly-veiled threat against Moscow in an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday.

“I’m not going to preview 18 different scenarios . . . I would simply say that our commitment and the conversation that we have with our allies is around inflicting very sharp pain very fast, if Russia makes this move in any form,” Nuland said.

Western media, as well as multiple US officials have repeatedly warned of a supposedly imminent “invasion” of Ukraine by Russia over the past few months. Washington and its allies have cited the movement of Russian troops within the country’s own territory in the relative vicinity of its border with Ukraine as ‘proof’ of such plans. Moscow has consistently denied allegations that it was about to invade its neighbor, insisting it was in its right to carry out military maneuvers within its borders as it pleases.


Nuland failed to specify any of the multiple scenarios she hinted at in the interview. At the same time, the official said the US was still open to dialog with Moscow, while revealing that Washington has been working on a written response to the comprehensive security deal draft proposed by Moscow.

“We want to keep talking,” Nuland said. “We believe that it needs to be done on the basis of reciprocity — namely, they’re going to have grievances but we have concerns, too.”

The official also touched upon a massive cyber attack, reported by Ukrainian government agencies on Friday. While avoiding blaming Russia for the attack directly, she suggested Moscow might have had its hand in it, citing the allegations of involvement of state-backed “Russian hackers” in similar incidents worldwide.


“I’m not ready to share anything on attribution at the moment. I would simply say that this is a tried and true part of the Russian playbook, as you know, all around the world,” Nuland stated. “In the past, Russian operatives have done this to destabilize governments, to test their own capabilities, to undercut the sense of confidence of governments that they have gripes with. So anything is possible here.”

Nuland is probably best-known in Russia for her involvement in the 2013 Maidan events in Ukraine, that ultimately led to the establishment of the current regime in Kiev, setting stage for an ongoing conflict between the government in Kiev and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the country’s east. During Maidan protests, Nuland was seen handing out cookies to demonstrators, with Moscow condemning her actions as direct interference with the crisis.

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’


A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has said.

The Conservative MP made the claim in the wake of a massive cyber attack on Ukraine which left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the incident, which experts believe was an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to destabilise Ukraine prior to a physical invasion, Mr Ellwood said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.


“We had the opportunity to place sufficient military hardware and personnel in Ukraine to make president Putin think twice about invading but we failed to do so.”


He added: “Only president Putin knows what he is going to do next, but next week would seem pivotal.

“He has negotiated himself into a corner and after Nato refused to bow to his threats seemingly only one option remains.”

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Ellwood wrote: “RUSSIA is on the brink of an invasion. And once again will try to re-draw the map of Eastern Europe. History will ask – why did we not learn from history?”

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border and called on Moscow to “halt its aggression”.

She tweeted: “Russia is waging a disinformation campaign intended to destabilise and justify an invasion of its sovereign neighbour Ukraine.

“Russia must halt its aggression, deescalate and engage in meaningful talks.”


An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary said last week following a visit to Scandinavia.

Issuing his second warning in a week to Moscow, Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring territory.

Mr Wallace met Nordic partners last week to discuss Russia’s continued aggression and military build-up on Ukraine’s border, with some 100,000 troops amassed at the divide.

The Defence Secretary said: “The UK and our Nordic partners are united in our approach to upholding European security.


“My discussions this week have been directly about deepening bilateral relations, shared security and the consequences of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

“Our discussions were clear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a strategic mistake, violating the most basic freedoms and sovereignty.

“Britain and the Nordic countries have a long and shared history.

“Our European neighbours and allies remain vital partners as we work together to defend our common values, counter shared threats and build resilience in our neighbourhood, the UK will always stand with them.”


knock on wood but why do I feel that Russia is gonna call the american & european bluffs by swallowing ukraine and then say, "still waiting for that very fast sharp pain, y' all ready yet"?
 
