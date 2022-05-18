What's new

US offers strong support to rebuild Pakistan's economy

Norwegian

Norwegian

Hours after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York on Tuesday for a series of meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a State Department spokesperson assured Pakistan of strong US support for their efforts to rebuild the Pakistani economy.The United States “will continue to work bilaterally on ways to grow investment and trade opportunities to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” the spokesperson told Dawn in Washington.The United States also “welcomes the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) deliberations with Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.Also, IMF sources in Washington confirmed that Pakistan and the IMF would start their review talks in Doha on Wednesday (today) to strike a staff-level agreement for the release of a $1 billion tranche under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF).The week-long review will be an opportunity for Pakistan to convince the IMF to revive a stalled $6bn package for stabilising its cash-starved economy.
It's like offering aid to Japan or Vietnam after bombing those countries to stone age...
😡😡😡
 
Loan

A burden for future generation of Pakistani

A chain

A shackle in feet of Youth



Where did 7-8 Billion Dollar vanish in 1 month it takes 1 year to use that amount
Look you have to give bags full of money to every day Pakistani to vanish 8 Billion Dollars in 30 days ,7-8 Billion dollar is the amount lasts 1 year budget for Province

Heard custom's record was removed ? was that rumor or the data just vanished what was being transported out ?
 
It's like offering aid to Japan or Vietnam after bombing those countries to stone age...
😡😡😡
No Aid, juts signal to IMF to release 1 billion.
But as quid pro quo US will make Pakistan away from China and far away from Russia.
Realities are unfolding.....
 
It's like offering aid to Japan or Vietnam after bombing those countries to stone age...
😡😡😡
Meanwhile in Murica:


Meanwhile in Murica:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1336139076286595076

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524306710374006784

1652850594332.gif


Omg….This teenager whose never had a real or a honest job in his life is now your foreign minister lol
Makes you laugh and cry at the same time doesn’t it 😂
 
Olympus81

Is it me or are Pakistanis selling themselves pretty cheap?

Air corridor / US bases in Pakistan achieve multiple objectives for USA.

Keep Afghanistan / Taliban / TTP/ other terrorist groups in check

Keeps a close eyes on China

Keeps a close eye on Central Asian Republics

Keeps Gwadar and natural resources in check

USA can create trouble in Balochistan with ease

USA can monitor Pakistan’s strategic assets

Heck for all this, Pakistani establishment is selling their ammis for a billion $? Bro, if you want to sell your imaan, then go all out.
 
Meanwhile in Murica:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1336139076286595076

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524306710374006784

View attachment 845047


Makes you laugh and cry at the same time doesn’t it 😂
The real irony is that as Pakistan asks for financial assistance from the USA, the USA will go ask China to bail it out with more treasury purchases :lol: Also those American flags were probably imported from China as well. Maybe his shorts too depending on when that GIF was made. Very likely on those tents though.

american_freedom.jpg
 
Is it me or are Pakistanis selling themselves pretty cheap?

Air corridor / US bases in Pakistan achieve multiple objectives for USA.

Keep Afghanistan / Taliban / TTP/ other terrorist groups in check

Keeps a close eyes on China

Keeps a close eye on Central Asian Republics

Keeps Gwadar and natural resources in check

USA can create trouble in Balochistan with ease

USA can monitor Pakistan’s strategic assets

Heck for all this, Pakistani establishment is selling their ammis for a billion $? Bro, if you want to sell your imaan, then go all out.
That’s the price these miscreants and criminals place on national pride and self-esteem. A paltry 1billion USD.
 

