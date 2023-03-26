What's new

US offers Bangladesh support to hold free and fair elections

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
15,880
-2
17,110
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
thefinancialexpress.com.bd

US offers Bangladesh support to hold free and fair elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered to support Bangladesh in holding a free and fair general election for a “prospering society”. Blinken congratulated Bangladesh in a statement on its Independence Day on Sunday, praising the country for its efforts to combat climate
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd

US offers Bangladesh support to hold free and fair elections​

Updated :
Mar 27, 2023 12:26 AM
Share this news

1679867180791.png


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered to support Bangladesh in holding a free and fair general election for a “prospering society”.

Blinken congratulated Bangladesh in a statement on its Independence Day on Sunday, praising the country for its efforts to combat climate change and shelter Myanmar Rohingya refugees, says a bdnews24.com report.

“With a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic, Bangladesh is quickly becoming a regional leader,” he said in the statement.
Blinken said the United States is “proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades”.

“Most recently, we have made real strides together battling Covid-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

“We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all,” Blinken remarked.

“By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom—all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies—I believe Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.”
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Blinken: Bangladesh quickly becoming a regional leader
Replies
0
Views
65
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
US, India, and the election in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
193
Black_cats
B
B
Counselor to Anthony Blinken arrives
Replies
0
Views
197
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh to send more tents, offers additional help to Turkey
Replies
3
Views
291
mb444
mb444
Homo Sapiens
India backs AL, US-EU-UN backs democracy, rights
2
Replies
20
Views
774
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom