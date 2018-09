Psych Ops, this man is a nobody within the US establishment. He’s washed up.



This current Neocon adminstration makes George W Bush and Dick cheney look like moderates.



It’s just all words. North Korea hasn’t collapsed, Venezuela hasn’t yet collapsed, Saddam didn’t collapse from economic sanctions, etc.



So it’s hard to see how Iran will collapse with significant resources.



Iran just needs to wait out the sanctions till 2020 and see who the next adminstration is. Negotiating with this adminstration when the next adminstration may have different viewpoints wouldn’t be wise.

