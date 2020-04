Disturbing moment white police sergeant is filmed intentionally coughing on black residents in Baltimore as 115 officers are quarantined for coronavirus

Baltimore police sergeant is under investigation after being caught on video deliberately coughing on black residents at a housing project

Woman is heard yelling profanities at the white cop and threatening to call the CDC on him for his conduct

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the video 'disturbing' and 'incomprehensible'

Presidents of the local branch of NAACP called for the sergeant to be pulled off duty and held accountable for his actions

Learn more about how to help people impacted by COVID