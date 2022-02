US nuclear reactors contain ‘fake’ parts, watchdog finds

12 Feb, 2022 17:19The investigation followed whistleblower allegations about the use of counterfeit items in ‘most, if not all’ plantsAn unspecified number of US nuclear power plants contain counterfeit parts that could potentially lead to “serious” safety risks, an investigation by the federal nuclear industry watchdog has found. The new report revealed that the Energy Department (DOE) had flagged over 100of fake parts in reactors last year.The probe , conducted by the inspector general’s office of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), was launched after unnamed whistleblowers alleged thatnuclear plants in the US used ‘counterfeit, fraudulent and suspect items’ (CFSI). These refer to parts that wereor whichInvestigators sampled four plants across the country and uncovered proof of CFSI use at a plant in the Midwest. The report also highlighted two separate component failures at plants in the Northeast, which were not among those surveyed. Atold the watchdog that plant operators had determined the two incidents stemmed from fake parts.The first part failure involved an emergency service water pump shaft thatsoon after being installed. At another Northeast plant, temperature monitoring instruments inhad beenfailingIt was later found that some instruments had beenprior to the failure.While it did not prove the NRC had lowered its oversight standards, the report warned that the agency’s lack of a reliable reporting system to track such failures suggested it might be underestimating just how prevalent CFSI use is.It noted that the agency only requires plant operators to report CFSI if they were involved insuch as the emergency shutdown of a reactor. Investigators also added that the NRC had not comprehensively examined all allegations of CFSI use.Noting that the NRC’s operations leadership had begunthe findings, agency spokesperson Scott Burnell told Reuters thatHowever, the investigators had warned aboutThe report was published ahead of the DOE’s call on Friday for public input on a $6 billion program to preserve aging nuclear reactors, funded by the Biden administration’s trillion-dollar infrastructure law.US nuclear power plants are accident waiting to happen.