US NRO launches 3 classified satellites into orbit

WASHINGTON — The agency in charge of the nation’s spy satellites launched three classified satellites June 15 into low Earth orbit aboard a Northrop Grumman Minotaur I rocket.

The Minotaur lifted off from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, carrying the satellites designed and built by the National Reconnaissance Office. It was only the second time NRO has launched its payloads from Virginia, with the support of the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missiles System Center.

https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefiel...launches-three-satellites-off-virginia-coast/
 
