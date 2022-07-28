US now estimates Russia has suffered 75,000 casualties in Ukraine

Goritoes said: I highly doubt these numbers, both sides are doing massive propaganda against each other. Fog of war always block the truth from coming out. Click to expand...

The number of 75,000 casualties is very possible. Putin refuses to publish the figures. He has a reason for. Like he refuses to publish the imports figure.1,000 foreign companies left Russia since the war starts. They presented 40 percent of Russian GDP. That means the loss to Russia economy is very severe. Putin can never compensate this loss by increasing trades with China, India, Iran and other. It’s impossible.