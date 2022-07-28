What's new

US now estimates Russia has suffered 75,000 casualties in Ukraine

The Biden administration is quietly circulating an estimate of Russian casualties in Ukraine that far exceeds earlier U.S. estimates, telling lawmakers that more than 75,000 members of Russia’s forces had been killed or injured.

A legislator who recently visited Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that the estimate had emerged in a briefing from the State Department, Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Earlier in the day, a reporter for CNN tweeted the estimate and said it had been shared in a classified House briefing.

Casualty estimates for militaries on both sides are highly speculative, U.S. officials have said. They often give ranges rather than specific numbers, though just last week, the C.I.A. director estimated that 60,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured.

If accurate, the loss of 75,000 troops to death or injury would amount to a staggering toll: Estimates of the number of Russian forces in Ukraine ranged as high as 150,000 in the spring, meaning roughly half could be out of action.

Pentagon officials have said that losing just 10 percent of a military force, including both those killed and injured, renders a single unit unable to carry out combat-related tasks. Such losses also affect the morale and cohesion of a military unit.

Throughout the war, Ukraine and Russia have shielded their casualty numbers, keeping one another, and the rest of the world, guessing about the depth of their losses. Both sides have an interest in underreporting battlefield losses: Russia to preserve its domestic narrative of success, and Ukraine, to maintain morale. Troop deaths and injuries have been mounting, given that fierce fighting has endured for months, but the Biden administration’s estimate suggests just how high casualties may have gone on Russia’s side.

More recently, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that Ukrainian military casualties were now between 100 and 200 per day.

Just weeks into the war, American officials offered what they said was a conservative estimate of more than 7,000 Russian war deaths so far — more than the number of American troops killed over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. Russia followed with a far smaller count, saying on March 25 that 1,351 of its troops had been killed. And President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said the same month that an estimated 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.

In May, Ukraine claimed that 30,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion began in February, a number impossible to independently verify. In April, a British intelligence assessment put the estimated Russian losses at half that number.

Mr. Zelensky made a new claim in his nightly address on Tuesday, saying that almost 40,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the war, with tens of thousands more injured. That claim comports, in broad terms, with the U.S. estimate of about 75,000 Russian total casualties.

Ukraine Live Updates: U.S. Estimate of Russian War Casualties Surpasses 75,000

The tally, which includes both deaths and injuries, would if confirmed represent a staggering loss of about half of the troops Russia deployed in Ukraine in the spring. The U.S. has proposed exchanging a Russian arms dealer for two Americans detained in Russia: Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
My estimate both sides have suffered an equal amount of military combat deaths - their basically slugging it out. Idiot Ukrainians gand ma NATO ka janda tha — ab kush.
 
I highly doubt these numbers, both sides are doing massive propaganda against each other. Fog of war always block the truth from coming out.
 
The number of 75,000 casualties is very possible. Putin refuses to publish the figures. He has a reason for. Like he refuses to publish the imports figure.

1,000 foreign companies left Russia since the war starts. They presented 40 percent of Russian GDP. That means the loss to Russia economy is very severe. Putin can never compensate this loss by increasing trades with China, India, Iran and other. It’s impossible.
 
We had a digit of 100k combined civilian, and military WIA+KIA a month ago from Ukraine
 

