Washington, Feb 2 (PTI) The United States is not contemplating military action inside Pakistan, the Pentagon has said,appearing in Pakistani newspapers.Instead, the US seeks Pakistans cooperation and assistance in various operations under its new South Asia strategy, Lt Gen Kenneth F McKenzie told reporters at a news conference yesterday."We actually dont contemplate military operations inside Pakistan. On the other hand, we recognise, because the strategy is inherently regional and Pakistan is geographically located at a critical nexus of a lot of different things, Pakistan is a fundamental part of the strategy," said McKenzie."Through a variety of measures, we look to gain Pakistani cooperation and assistance as we pursue operations in Afghanistan. But were not planning to conduct military operations inside Pakistan," he told Pentagon reporters in response to a question.