US NORAD chief claims China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weapons

US NORAD chief claims China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weapons​

PARIS BEACON
MARCH 2, 2022

The head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Glen VanHerck, warned Tuesday before the US House Armed Services Committee that China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weapons.

“[Los chinos] are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capability ten times as much as we have, in terms of testing in the last year or so, significantly outpacing us with their capabilities,” VanHerck said. “I’m confident when the budget is released, we’ll see additional resources to the hypersonic area as well as threat alerting and attack assessment for those capabilities,” he said.

For his part, the head of the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Charles Richard, stressed that the nuclear forces that the country has at its disposal now represent “the minimum necessary” to achieve the goals of the national strategy. In this sense, Richard urged to modernize the nuclear triad, the command and control of the respective forces.

VanHerck and Richard’s statements come in the middle of the discussion regarding the military budget for fiscal year 2023. Thus, the magazine Politico reported at the end of last January, citing anonymous sources, that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticized the fiscal proposals that, according to him, did not adequately accelerate the advance of the United States in terms of hypersonic weapons. In addition, the head of the Pentagon would have met with general directors of defense companies to seek a solution to the problem and to be able to follow the progress of China and Russia.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense requested 3.8 billion dollars for the development of hypersonic programs, although these funds still have to be approved by Congress, details Air Force Magazine.

In 2021, the US Air Force failed three times during tests of the AGM-183A hypersonic missile booster, with the last failure in December last year.

What? The US is TESTING two boost glide vehicles, and...

www.reuters.com

U.S. successfully flight tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon -Pentagon

The United States has tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

The free flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) occurred last week, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, said in a statement.​

The scramjet version is a more tactically flexible weapon. It can be carried by fighter or bomber.
 

