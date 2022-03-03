US NORAD chief claims China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weapons​

beijingwalker
US NORAD chief claims China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weaponsPARIS BEACON
MARCH 2, 2022
The head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Glen VanHerck, warned Tuesday before the US House Armed Services Committee that China is 10 times ahead in developing hypersonic weapons.
“[Los chinos] are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capability ten times as much as we have, in terms of testing in the last year or so, significantly outpacing us with their capabilities,” VanHerck said. “I’m confident when the budget is released, we’ll see additional resources to the hypersonic area as well as threat alerting and attack assessment for those capabilities,” he said.
For his part, the head of the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Charles Richard, stressed that the nuclear forces that the country has at its disposal now represent “the minimum necessary” to achieve the goals of the national strategy. In this sense, Richard urged to modernize the nuclear triad, the command and control of the respective forces.
VanHerck and Richard’s statements come in the middle of the discussion regarding the military budget for fiscal year 2023. Thus, the magazine Politico reported at the end of last January, citing anonymous sources, that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin criticized the fiscal proposals that, according to him, did not adequately accelerate the advance of the United States in terms of hypersonic weapons. In addition, the head of the Pentagon would have met with general directors of defense companies to seek a solution to the problem and to be able to follow the progress of China and Russia.
Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense requested 3.8 billion dollars for the development of hypersonic programs, although these funds still have to be approved by Congress, details Air Force Magazine.
In 2021, the US Air Force failed three times during tests of the AGM-183A hypersonic missile booster, with the last failure in December last year.
