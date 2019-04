US No Longer Using F-22s to Bomb Afghan Drug Labs, Watchdog Says

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 95th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates taxis to the runway in order to participate in a new offensive campaign in Afghanistan Nov. 19, 2017. Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and United States Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) launched a series of ongoing attacks to hit the Taliban's revenue streams. Together, Afghan and U.S. forces conducted combined operations to strike drug labs and command-and-control nodes in northern Helmand province. (Anthony Nelson Jr./U.S. Air Force)