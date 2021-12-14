What's new

US net worth increases by $2.4T to $145T in Q3

Household Net Worth
The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $2.4 trillion to $144.7 trillion in the third quarter. The value of real estate held by households increased by about $1.4 trillion largely because of gains in home prices. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities decreased by $0.3 trillion, in line with the decline in stock prices. After more than a year of solid growth, household net worth is now $27.8 trillion above its level at the end of 2019.


Real estate ($36.8 trillion) and directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($46.7 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $17.6 trillion.


https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/z1/20211209/html/recent_developments.htm
 
When USD interest rate increase 1%, US net worth will decrease 10%. It's all bubble. It's fools' game.

Federal Funds Effective Rate（Updated: Dec 1, 2021） 0.08%

Federal Funds Effective Rate 20 years.png


Federal Funds Effective Rate.png


fred.stlouisfed.org

Federal Funds Effective Rate

View data of the Effective Federal Funds Rate, or the interest rate depository institutions charge each other for overnight loans of funds.
fred.stlouisfed.org
 
Real estate is due to big real estate corporations gulping up small multi family homes when American govt occupied the multi family homes and ordered free housing at the expense of small landlords. To summarize in simple words, the corporate got richer while small landlords got crushed and lost their properties.
 
