US net worth increases by $2.4T to $145T in Q3













The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $2.4 trillion to $144.7 trillion in the third quarter. The value of real estate held by households increased by about $1.4 trillion largely because of gains in home prices. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities decreased by $0.3 trillion, in line with the decline in stock prices. After more than a year of solid growth, household net worth is now $27.8 trillion above its level at the end of 2019.Real estate ($36.8 trillion) and directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($46.7 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $17.6 trillion.