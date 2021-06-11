US Navy’s guided-missile cruiser visits Karachi Port
The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated about 3 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
9
The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday. — Photo courtesy DGPR Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday.
It said the visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region”.
“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakistan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.
The visiting ship later participated in drills with a Pakistan Navy ship described as “Passage Exercise”.
The exercise included various seamanship and warfare drills. “The visit of USS Monterey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies,” the PN said.
The PN recalled its role for safety and freedom of navigation at high seas. Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.
Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021
The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated about 3 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
9
The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday. — Photo courtesy DGPR Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday.
It said the visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region”.
“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakistan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.
The visiting ship later participated in drills with a Pakistan Navy ship described as “Passage Exercise”.
The exercise included various seamanship and warfare drills. “The visit of USS Monterey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies,” the PN said.
The PN recalled its role for safety and freedom of navigation at high seas. Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.
Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021