US Navy's 'Forge' prototype will try to rapidly update Aegis combat system software throughout fleet

The Navy is moving forward with an experiment to rapidly develop, test and distribute software upgrades to the fleet's Aegis combat system by establishing a "software factory" prototype for surface combatants. The prototype, dubbed "The Forge," has several active solicitations to industry and is scheduled to achieve initial operational capability in spring of calendar year 2021, Capt. Andrew Biehn, program manager for the Aegis Integrated Combat System, toldin an interview Monday. Following IOC, the Navy plans to...