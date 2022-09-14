What's new

US Navy Unveils Truck-Mounted SM-6 Missile Launcher In European Test

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,767
3
16,995
Country
United States
Location
United States
Navy Unveils Truck-Mounted SM-6 Missile Launcher In European Test

A US Navy road-mobile modular missile launch system seen during a demonstration in Europe in September 2022. USN


The U.S. Navy has revealed that it recently demonstrated a road-mobile ground-based launching system for multi-purpose SM-6 missilesat an as-yet undisclosed location in Europe. The containerized launcher module, in this case loaded onto a tractor-trailer, is all but certainly the same type, or a variant thereof, as the one that was installed on the unmanned test ship Ranger for a live-fire test last year. This launcher system is also set to be a component of the U.S. Army's future Typhon system, which is expected to be able to fire SM-6s, as well as Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

Photographs of what the Navy described as a "modular SM-6 launcher system" appeared on official social media accounts belonging to the service's Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (NAVFOREUR-AF/Sixth Fleet) earlier today.

"U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet personnel conducted convoy protection rehearsals with a U.S. Navy modular SM-6 launcher system within the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility on Sunday," according to the post on NAVFOREUR-AF/Sixth Fleet's Facebook page. "This U.S. Navy capability enables rapid defense of the maritime domain."
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,767
3
16,995
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
Navy Unveils Truck-Mounted SM-6 Missile Launcher In European Test

A US Navy road-mobile modular missile launch system seen during a demonstration in Europe in September 2022. USN


The U.S. Navy has revealed that it recently demonstrated a road-mobile ground-based launching system for multi-purpose SM-6 missilesat an as-yet undisclosed location in Europe. The containerized launcher module, in this case loaded onto a tractor-trailer, is all but certainly the same type, or a variant thereof, as the one that was installed on the unmanned test ship Ranger for a live-fire test last year. This launcher system is also set to be a component of the U.S. Army's future Typhon system, which is expected to be able to fire SM-6s, as well as Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

Photographs of what the Navy described as a "modular SM-6 launcher system" appeared on official social media accounts belonging to the service's Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (NAVFOREUR-AF/Sixth Fleet) earlier today.

"U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet personnel conducted convoy protection rehearsals with a U.S. Navy modular SM-6 launcher system within the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility on Sunday," according to the post on NAVFOREUR-AF/Sixth Fleet's Facebook page. "This U.S. Navy capability enables rapid defense of the maritime domain."
Click to expand...


SM-6 has a range around 500km and conducts both offensive and defensive attack. That it’s in Europe is an explicit show of force.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
First HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense MinisterFirst HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense Minister
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
aviator_fan
A
Zarvan
USMC Discusses Land-Based Tomahawk Missile Launchers
Replies
0
Views
724
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
Breaking: US to arm Ukraine with advanced antiship missiles, Harpoon and Naval Strike Missiles
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
F-22Raptor
US Navy deploys 4 East Coast destroyers to Europe in naval buildup
Replies
1
Views
322
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US military officially confirms SM-6 missile counter hypersonic capability
Replies
3
Views
451
unrequitted_love_suzy
unrequitted_love_suzy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom