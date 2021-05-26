What's new

US Navy to rip out DDG-1000 Advanced Gun System mounts to make room for hypersonic weapons

The Navy plans to rip out the DDG-1000's Advanced Gun System mounts -- the original focus of the Zumwalt-class destroyer's offensive firepower -- to make room for a new vertical launch system that will fire Conventional Prompt Strike missiles, as part of a new goal that scraps five years of planning to field long-range hypersonic weapons on Ohio-class submarines. Last month, the chief of naval operations revealed plans to field CPS on the DDG-1000 by 2025 -- a major policy...

