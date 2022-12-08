US Navy to purchase 15 Flight lll Burke class destroyers over next 5 years

Compromise $857B Defense Policy Bill Authorizes 11 Battle Force Ships, $25M for Nuclear Cruise Missile Research - USNI News The compromise Fiscal Year 2023 defense policy bill released late Tuesday night authorizes a $32.6 billion shipbuilding budget for the Navy to build 11 battle force ships. The buy would include “three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; two Virginia-class submarines; two expeditionary fast...

The compromise Fiscal Year 2023 defense policy bill released late Tuesday night authorizes a $32.6 billion shipbuilding budget for the Navy to build 11 battle force ships.The buy would include “three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; two Virginia-class submarines; two expeditionary fast transports; one Constellation-class frigate; one San Antonio-class amphibious ship; one John Lewis-class oiler; and one Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ship,” according to a summary of the bill provided to USNI News.The three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers will be the first of a 15-ship multi-year deal that aims to buy three Flight III destroyers a year, USNI News previously reported.