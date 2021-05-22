What's new

US Navy successfully fired AARGM-ER missile from Northrop Grumman

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,803
84
58,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to a press release published by Northrop Grumman on August 2, 2021, the U.S. Navy has successfully completed the first live fire of the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet. The test was conducted on July 19 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
A model of AARGM-ER missile (Picture source: Joseph Trevithick, The Drive)

The test was conducted on July 19 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California. The missile successfully demonstrated the long range capability of the new missile design.

AARGM-ER leverages AARGM with significant improvements in some technology areas.

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft.

The AGM-88 HARM (High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile) is a tactical, air-to-surface anti-radiation missile designed to home in on electronic transmissions coming from surface-to-air radar systems. It was originally developed by Texas Instruments as a replacement for the AGM-45 Shrike and AGM-78 Standard ARM system.

The AARGM-ER incorporates hardware and software modifications to improve AGM-88E AARGM capabilities to include extended range, survivability and effectiveness against future threats. The AARGM-ER anti-radiation missile is a further (extended range) development model of the previous AARGM (AGM-88E) anti-radiation missile, so it is also called AGM-88G.

The AARGM is intended to counter radar shutdown. A passive radar and an active millimeter wave seekers will be installed on the AARGM.

US Navy successfully fired AARGM-ER missile from Northrop Grumman (navyrecognition.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
New Northrop Grumman land launched surface and antiship strike missile breaks cover
Replies
0
Views
179
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy's Highly Promising Long-Range Air Defense Busting Missile Has Taken Its First Flight
Replies
0
Views
695
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy Orders Development Of New Air Defense Blasting Missile That Will Fit Inside F-35
Replies
0
Views
1K
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom