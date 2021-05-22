US Navy successfully fired AARGM-ER missile from Northrop Grumman

According to a press release published by Northrop Grumman on August 2, 2021, the U.S. Navy has successfully completed the first live fire of the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet. The test was conducted on July 19 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California.The test was conducted on July 19 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California. The missile successfully demonstrated the long range capability of the new missile design.AARGM-ER leverages AARGM with significant improvements in some technology areas.AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft.The AGM-88 HARM (High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile) is a tactical, air-to-surface anti-radiation missile designed to home in on electronic transmissions coming from surface-to-air radar systems. It was originally developed by Texas Instruments as a replacement for the AGM-45 Shrike and AGM-78 Standard ARM system.The AARGM-ER incorporates hardware and software modifications to improve AGM-88E AARGM capabilities to include extended range, survivability and effectiveness against future threats. The AARGM-ER anti-radiation missile is a further (extended range) development model of the previous AARGM (AGM-88E) anti-radiation missile, so it is also called AGM-88G.The AARGM is intended to counter radar shutdown. A passive radar and an active millimeter wave seekers will be installed on the AARGM.