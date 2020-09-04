US Navy Submarines were made with poor steel!

Few years ago when US imported M777 Howitzer barrel explodedkilling 2 or 3 army personnel during field trials, event was attributed to faulty ammunition from Ordinance factory board, however when domestic made howitzer barrel exploded using same ammo, it was attributed to bad design by PSU.Privatization is done In the name of Competition amongst the various vendors, however in most cases it ends up with private players colluding & banding together and ripping of tax money.Most US based industries are far more corrupt than the scale ever imagined!