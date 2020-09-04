What's new

US Navy Submarines were made with poor steel!

Dustom999 said:
More details awaited apart from admission of faking testing data. Most likely to save cost and increase profits for steel vendors. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59186655

240 cases between 1985 and 2017 means 32 years of fraud and nobody checked this tests results then ? USA military is bunch of imbeciles. Kissinger was right when he called US militarymen - "dumb stupid animals".

Funny how some clowns still believe in USA stronk propaganda.
 
i wonder if that recent submarine which hit the underwater mountain was one of such cases
 
baqai said:
i wonder if that recent submarine which hit the underwater mountain was one of such cases
I think this case is just the tip of the iceberg. Whole Anglosaxon empire is a house of cards. It's only a matter of time when Anglosaxon empire collapse.
 
Few years ago when US imported M777 Howitzer barrel exploded 💥 killing 2 or 3 army personnel during field trials, event was attributed to faulty ammunition from Ordinance factory board, however when domestic made howitzer barrel exploded using same ammo, it was attributed to bad design by PSU.
Privatization is done In the name of Competition amongst the various vendors, however in most cases it ends up with private players colluding & banding together and ripping of tax money.
Most US based industries are far more corrupt than the scale ever imagined!
 
