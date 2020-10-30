What's new

US Navy seizes Iranian weapons bound for Yemen

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,481
1
542
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
~

US Navy seizes Iranian weapons bound for Yemen





The US Navy said it seized a large cache of assault rifles and ammunition smuggled from an Iranian fishing vessel likely bound for Yemen, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

US Navy patrol vessels discovered the weapons aboard a stateless fishing vessel in an operation that began Monday in the northern Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan.


The Marines found 1,400 Kalashnikov-type rifles and 226,600 rounds, as well as five Yemeni crew members.
Western countries and UN experts have repeatedly accused Iran of smuggling illicit weapons and technology into Yemen over the years, fueling the civil war and allowing the Houthis to fire missiles and drones over neighboring Saudi Arabia.
Iran, however, denies having armed the Houthis.

"The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis violates UN Security Council resolutions and US sanctions," the US Navy said in a statement.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the interception of the weapons.

www.i24news.tv

US Navy Seizes Iranian Weapons Bound For Yemen - I24NEWS

Marines found 1,400 Kalashnikov-type rifles and 226,600 cartridges - Click the link for more details
www.i24news.tv www.i24news.tv



atalayar.com

US Navy seizes weapons in Arabian Sea likely destined for Yemen

The US Navy on Sunday announced the seizure of a shipment of thousands of assault weapons, machine guns and sniper rifles hidden aboard a ship in the Arabian Sea that was apparently headed to Yemen to support the country's Houthi rebels. As told to The Associated Press by a US defence...
atalayar.com atalayar.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Microsoft
US touts largest ever seizure of Iranian oil and weapons
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
925boy
925boy
striver44
Israel Has Been Launching Clandestine Attacks On Iranian Shipping: Report
Replies
5
Views
757
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
H
How False Stories of Iran Arming the Houthis Were Used to Justify War in Yemen
Replies
0
Views
554
Hasbara Buster
H
Surenas
Fears Grow Over Yemenis' Ties to Iran
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
al-Hasani
al-Hasani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom