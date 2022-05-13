US Navy scraps NINE anti-submarine warships that cost $3.2 billion to make - some under three years old - because their technology is already obsolete​

Navy will decommission its entire fleet of Freedom-class combat warships

Four of the $3.2bn fleet set for scrap heap were commissioned in 2019 and 2020

Anti-submarine system 'did not work out technically', naval operations chief said

Ships 'incredibly expensive and [lack] the capabilities we expected': Rep. Smith

Added: 'They're not ready to do anything... When they are, they still break down'

USS St Louis, launched in August 2020, will serve just three years of 25-year life

Scrappings will save $391 million as US Navy plans new shipbuilding program

Crews at Naval Station Mayport, Florida will have to wait for new ships to arrive

Chinese Navy is set to count 460 warships by 2030, becoming world's largest





Admiral Michael Gilday asked Congress to sign off on the scrapping, which will save the Navy $391 million



USS Indianapolis undergoes a pre-commissioning rehearsal in October 2019. The 3,500-ton warship suffered technical faults to its anti-submarine warfare systems and will be scrapped



The USS Wichita, pictured in April 2021, will be scrapped just three years after its commission





USS Fort Worth, pictured in the Java Sea in 2015, will spend just ten years in service

He told the House Armed Services Committee: 'I refuse to put an additional dollar against a system that would not be able to track a high-end submarine in today's environment.'



Committee chair Rep. Adam Smith said: 'Regardless of how old they are, that's a lot of money to be spent to get pretty close to nothing.



'They're incredibly expensive, and they don't have the capabilities that we expected.



'We can't use them, number one because they're not ready to do anything. Number two, when they are, they still break down.'

The nine $3.2bn anti-submarine warships set for the scrap heap ​

USS Fort Worth (LCS-3), Sept. 2012

USS Milwaukee (LCS-5), Nov. 2015

Detroit (LCS-7), Oct. 2016

Little Rock (LCS-9), Dec. 2017

Sioux City (LCS-11), Nov. 2018

Wichita (LCS-13), Jan. 2019

Billings (LCS-15), Aug. 2019

Indianapolis (LCS-17), Oct. 2019

St. Louis (LCS-19), Aug. 2020





It will serve just three of its 25-year planned service life before it is taken for scrap.



The touted LCS vessels, which were thought to be the 'future' of the US Navy, are among 24 warships to be decommissioned in 2023.



Cracks were also found on the Navy's Independence-class warships, prompting new inspection procedures.



'The issue was identified following routine quality assurance checks and does not pose a risk to the safety of Sailors on board the ships.



Crews at the Naval Station will now have to wait for new ships to arrive.

The news comes as fears of China's growing navy persist.



Beijing will have 460 ships by 2030, the Pentagon has estimated.



That will make China's the world's largest navy, overtaking the United States.



Under current Navy plans, the US will have just 280 ships five years from now.



Admiral Gilday told the Senate last week that America would be unable to fight a war on two fronts with its current equipment.



USS St Louis, the youngest of the Freedom class, is pictured during building in December 2018

The USS Tulsa, pictured during a visit by Kamala Harris in August 2021, will be scrapped

Answered speculation from Sen. Josh Hawley that the US could have to fight in eastern Europe and the South China Sea at the same time, the admiral said: 'I think we'd be challenged.



'Right now, the force is not sized to handle two simultaneous conflicts. It's sized to fight one and to keep a second adversary in check, but in terms of two all-out conflicts, we are not sized for that.'



Sen. Jim Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, tweeted: 'With the Chinese Navy steadily climbing to 460 ships by 2030, the unforced errors in Navy shipbuilding, like the Littoral Combat Ship, must stop.



Programs that can scale up and grow our fleet must be the priority.'

USS Germantown is pictured in Sasebo, Japan will leave commission in 2023

