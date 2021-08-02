US Navy Quietly Decommissions Littoral Combat Ship Independence (US "most advance" surface ship) after 11 years

Navy Quietly Decommissions Littoral Combat Ship Independence - USNI News The namesake of the Navy’s Independence-class of Littoral Combat Ships left the fleet after 11 years in a small pier-side ceremony in San Diego on Thursday, according to the service. USS Independence (LCS-2) was ceremonially decommissioned at an event not open to the public “due to public health...

The namesake of the Navy’s Independence-class of Littoral Combat Ships left the fleet after 11 years in a small pier-side ceremony in San Diego on Thursday, according to the service.USS(LCS-2) was ceremonially decommissioned at an event not open to the public “due to public health safety and restrictions,” reads a release from Littoral Combat Squadron 1.In a speech, commander Naval Surface Forces, Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener praised the crew for helping the Navy refine how it uses the class of ships.“Without their efforts and experiences, the ship class would not be where it is today with six ships deployed throughout the world. Those improvements, made largely in part due to this crew’s experience and input, will continue to carry the LCS class into the future,” he said in a speech at the pier.