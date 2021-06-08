US Navy plans to pack each DDG-1000 with 12 long-range hypersonic strike missiles

What's new

The Navy is planning to outfit each of its three DDG-1000 destroyers with a dozen long-range hypersonic strike missiles, eyeing a new cold-launch system for the Zumwalt-class ship as part of a new plan to arm by 2025 a surface ship rather than a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine with the Conventional Prompt Strike weapon. The service's fiscal year 2022 budget request reveals new details about plans for integrating CPS -- a new two-stage rocket paired with a common-hypersonic glide body...

