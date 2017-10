US Navy Plans to Cut Cruisers b

Retiring the Ticonderogas could exacerbate the dangerously unhealthy stress on the service's other warships.

“I just pray we never have to shoot down a missile from North Korea,” on the’s crew wrote . “Then our ineffectiveness will really show.”

Underscoring the toxic leadership was the captain’s reported use of a punishment of three days in the ship’s brig with only bread and water for meals, reminiscent of a long gone era of Navy operations.