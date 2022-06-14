US NAVY Military Muscle: Ships Sail In Formation During Valiant Shield 2022 (PHILIPPINE SEA Warning to Communist China)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2022) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), front left, America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), front center, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), front right, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), middle left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), middle center, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), middle right, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), back left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during Valiant Shield 2022 (VS22). VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of missile areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)