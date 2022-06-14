What's new

US NAVY Military Muscle: Ships Sail In Formation During Valiant Shield 2022 (PHILIPPINE SEA Warning to Communist China)

1655238203015.png

1655238218939.png

1655238230335.png





PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2022) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 fly over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), front left, America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), front center, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), front right, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), middle left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), middle center, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), middle right, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), back left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during Valiant Shield 2022 (VS22). VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of missile areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)

Irony of that is that it’s doing the exact opposite. China will have even more ships and missiles in the South China Sea. America foreign policy in a nutshell, intends to do one thing, does the exact opposite instead.
 

