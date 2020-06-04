US Navy looking to form First Fleet Command in the Indian Ocean

The Navy Wants To Stand Up A New Fleet Aimed At Deterring China In The Indian Ocean The call for a new fleet comes as the Navy takes part in a major exercise with India, Japan, and Australia, all with an eye toward challenging China.

with an eye on countering China, US Navy looks to be ramping up Naval ops in the Indian Ocean with the formation of a entire fleet command. Where do you think they will base their fleet HQ; Diego Garcia? Perth?What will be the implications for Pakistan? The Pakistan Navy in how it will have to operate, considering the intelligence sharing agreements between the US and India? Does China plan to build facilities in the region to ensure its SLOCs remain open?