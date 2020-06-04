What's new

US Navy looking to form First Fleet Command in the Indian Ocean

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
with an eye on countering China, US Navy looks to be ramping up Naval ops in the Indian Ocean with the formation of a entire fleet command. Where do you think they will base their fleet HQ; Diego Garcia? Perth?

What will be the implications for Pakistan? The Pakistan Navy in how it will have to operate, considering the intelligence sharing agreements between the US and India? Does China plan to build facilities in the region to ensure its SLOCs remain open?

www.thedrive.com

The Navy Wants To Stand Up A New Fleet Aimed At Deterring China In The Indian Ocean

The call for a new fleet comes as the Navy takes part in a major exercise with India, Japan, and Australia, all with an eye toward challenging China.
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Quad is definitely worried about losing oil access from ME. Can't fight a modern war without oil. Jets Tanks and warships can't be powered on batteries. Watch and observe is best for now.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Simple solution invite the PLAN --
We are effectively in the Chinese camp and India firmly in the US camp -- you can't play both heads and tales anymore.
 
