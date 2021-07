US Navy Decommissions USS Independence (LCS 2) After 11 Years of Service

Littoral combat USS Independence (LCS 2) is moored alongside the pier during its decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. Independence was decommissioned after more than 10 years of distinguished service.

USS Independence (LCS 2), the lead ship of the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, recognized more than a decade of naval service during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 29.Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ceremony was a private event celebrated alongside ship plankowners and former crew members.After the decommissioning of Independence, 22 LCS remain in service to the fleet.