US Navy Decommissions USS Independence (LCS 2) After 11 Years of Service

Source: https://navalpost.com/uss-independence-decommissioned/



Littoral combat USS Independence (LCS 2) is moored alongside the pier during its decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. Independence was decommissioned after more than 10 years of distinguished service.

USS Independence (LCS 2), the lead ship of the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, recognized more than a decade of naval service during a decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, July 29.

Due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ceremony was a private event celebrated alongside ship plankowners and former crew members.

1000w q95 1 - naval postShip’S Crew Deliver The Ensign And Commissioning Pennant During The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Littoral Combat Ship Uss Independence (Lcs 2). Independence Was Decommissioned After More Than 10 Years Of Distinguished Service. (Us Navy Photo)

Independence maintained a crew of 9 officers and 41 enlisted Sailors. The ship was built in Mobile, Alabama by Austal USA and commissioned Jan. 16, 2010.

Independence has been a test and training ship and was key in developing the operational concepts foundational to the current configuration and deployment of LCS today. The decommissioning of LCS 2 supports department-wide business process reform initiatives to free up time, resources, and manpower in support of increased lethality. The LCS remains a fast, agile, and networked surface combatant, designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats.

After the decommissioning of Independence, 22 LCS remain in service to the fleet.

independence-variant uss oakland

Check out Naval Library App to learn more about the specifications of the Independence Class LCSs.
 
