US Navy Decommissions USS Independence (LCS 2) After 11 Years of Service

Littoral combat USS Independence (LCS 2) is moored alongside the pier during its decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. Independence was decommissioned after more than 10 years of distinguished service.

