US Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship USS Savannah (LCS 28)

US Navy has commissioned USS Savannah (LCS 28) on 5th Feb, 2022. USS Savannah (LCS 28) is the latest ship in the Independence-Variant Littoral Combat Ships. Ship is equipped with state of the art weapon systems and sensors.

As per Naval Today, “The 127-metre high-speed trimaran hull warship integrates new technology to support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littoral zone.” This ship has a speed of 40+ knots.


US Navy states
USS Savannah (LCS 28).jpeg
that, “The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments while capable of open-ocean tasking. The LCS can support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.”

This ship can carry 2 MH-60R/S or 1 MR60/R and 1 VTUAV. USS Savannah (LCS 28) is armed with 1 MK 110 Mod 0 57mm Gun and 1 SeaRAM Point Defense Weapon System (PDWS) Launcher.

