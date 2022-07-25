What's new

US Navy awards HII, Bath engineering, design contracts for future destroyer

DDG(X) concept

The Navy unveils a more detailed, but not finalized, concept for its next-generation destroyer, the DDG(X).(Graphic by Breaking Defense; original concept model via US Navy)

WASHINGTON: The Navy has awarded both HII and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works engineering and design contracts for the service’s next large surface combatant dubbed DDG(X).

The Navy did not disclose the dollar value of the contracts citing “source-selection sensitive information,” according to the announcement released late Friday. The contracts are an early but important step for the ship destined to replace the fleet’s workhorse, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, because they will result in the blueprints that guide the program for decades to come.

“We are excited to continue on this path with our Navy and industry partners,” Kari Wilkinson, Ingalls Shipbuilding president, said in a statement following the contract award. “It provides us a tremendous opportunity to bring best practices and innovation from our experienced engineering team to the design of this important future surface combatant.”

“Bath Iron Works is eager to bring our cutting edge engineering and design expertise, now applied to the DDG 51 program, to the next generation of large surface combatants,” said Chuck Krugh, BIW president, in a separate statement on Friday. “The opportunity to work alongside HII and our industry partners to meet the Navy’s needs for capability, schedule and cost will result in synergies that build on other extremely successful Navy construction programs.”

breakingdefense.com

Navy awards HII, Bath engineering, design contracts for future destroyer - Breaking Defense

The Navy wants to buy the first DDG(X) in fiscal 2030.
