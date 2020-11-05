US Navy awards GDEB $9.47B contract mod to begin full construction of first Columbia sub

The Navy today awarded a $9.47 billion contract modification to General Dynamics Electric Boat to begin full construction on the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, averting its longstanding fear that a continuing resolution would torpedo the program’s schedule margin early on. “This [contract] is for full construction of the first of the Columbia class and [to] continue advanced construction of the second [boat] of the Columbia class,” Navy acquisition executive Hondo Geurts told reporters by teleconference today. “Full construction of...