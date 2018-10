PM: US Navy in Ashdod is 'expression of American support'

Netanyahu tours guided-missile destroyer, seen in Israeli southern port for first time in 19 years, and emphasizes that warship's visit is a message to states 'in Middle East and beyond' that Israeli policy against Iranian entrenchment in Syria has 'full support' of Trump administration.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and wife (Photo: Marc Israel Sellem)



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the visit of US Navy guided-missile destroyer to the Port of Ashdod for the first time in 19 years, symbolizes the Trump administration’s “full support” for Israel’s policy against the Iranian entrenchment in Syria.



“This destroyer operates against the terror in Syria, and the alliance between Israel and the United States is very tight in so many fields but it is especially tight in the security field,” the prime minister stressed.



“We are determined to act in order to defend ourselves against the establishment of an Iranian military presence in Syria and against the activity of its proxies there,” Netanyahu went on to say, before praising President Trump and the fact that he has given his “full support to our policy,” adding the destroyer’s anchoring in Ashdod “is an expression of that American support.”



Foreign navies generally prefer northern Haifa as their port of call, so USS Ross's arrival at Ashdod potentially signalled Washington's interest in broadened berthing options for its Mediterranean Sixth Fleet.





(Photo: Marc Israel Sellem)





“It symbolizes the deep alliance between Israel and the United States … I think that this message has been received throughout the Middle East and I think that it has even been received beyond the Middle East,” he exclaimed.



Netanyahu also addressed



“We are systematically dismantling the tunneling capability of Hamas. They must understand that it would not be worth their while to try us,” he warned.



(Photo: Marc Israel Sellem)



In addition, the prime minister talked about the recent surge of terror incidents in the West Bank, one of which took took place just hours before Netanyahu’s visit to Ashdod, and saw



“Regarding the West Bank, we are determined to act against terror everywhere, to find the murderers, to find the terrorists,” he said referring also to the manhunt for the terrorist who last week carried out a shooting

