US & NATO Leaving Afghanistan Requires Pak Support to Take Back Their Stuff

Air Wolf

Air Wolf

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 10, 2020
34
0
30
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
US and NATO will require Pakistan's support if they want to take back their precious cargo. It will not be some trucks only. Tons and tons of precious cargo to take back. Requires road access through Pakistan, require safety en route, requires port access...As it has been happening time and again, universe has dealt an enormously powerful hand to Pakistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad along with Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller met General Bajwa. Immediately after that the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Things have started to pick up pace.

Let's hope that this time the people who are making this deal from ourside doesn't sell their selves short and get whatever we want from US.


 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,806
13
29,621
Country
United States
Location
United States
Somehow Pak manages to "steal" the limelight!!! Despite weeping and crying of the Indians:
  • The KSA/UAE now need Pak more than ever before
  • Turkey badly needs Pak
  • Chinese ambitions pass through Pak
  • The US folks will need Pak till the end
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,343
39
14,137
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan doesn't have as free a hand as you seem to think. There is a reason why Pakistan has continued to provide access to its GLOC and ALOC to the US and ISAF forces, despite having multiple excuses to cut off access.

In the long term, Pakistan may be better off helping the US quickly exit, without making too much of a fuss.
 
