US & NATO Leaving Afghanistan Requires Pak Support to Take Back Their Stuff

US and NATO will require Pakistan's support if they want to take back their precious cargo. It will not be some trucks only. Tons and tons of precious cargo to take back. Requires road access through Pakistan, require safety en route, requires port access...As it has been happening time and again, universe has dealt an enormously powerful hand to Pakistan.Zalmay Khalilzad along with Commander Resolute Support Mission Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller met General Bajwa. Immediately after that the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Things have started to pick up pace.