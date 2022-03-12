What's new

US national net worth increased $5.3T in Q4; overall net worth now $150T

Household Net Worth​

The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $5.3 trillion to $150.3 trillion in the fourth quarter. Robust gains in house prices and stock prices accounted for much of the increase in net worth, as the value of real estate held by households increased by about $1.5 trillion and the value of corporate equities increased by $2.5 trillion. After several quarters of solid growth, household net worth is now $33.5 trillion above its pre-pandemic level at the end of 2019.

Directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($49.6 trillion) and household real estate ($38.1 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $17.9 trillion.


Vertical bar chart showing two stacked data series and a line running horizontally along the first data series.


The Fed - Financial Accounts of the United States - Z.1 - Current Release

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington DC.
www.federalreserve.gov
 

